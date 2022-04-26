Tom Brady Gets Weepy, Cocky, And Downright Dark In Final Episode Of 'Man In The Arena' DocuseriesIn the finale of his ESPN+ docuseries "Man In The Arena," Brady added another tear-filled moment to the catalog. And it once again involved his feelings for his father.

The Boston Red Sox Can't Do Much Right This YearAfter playing 10 games against AL East opponents ... the Boston Red Sox are currently 3-7. That's not going to cut it.

Report: Celtics' Next Playoff Series Could Start This Weekend, Depending On Bucks-Bulls Series LengthThe Celtics dispatched the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, completing a four-game sweep and leaving Boston basketball fans left to wonder one very straightforward question: What's next?

Celtics' Sweep Over Nets Was Historically CloseTypically, a four-game series sweep is a sign of dominance of one team over another. But not all sweeps are built the same.

Boston Celtics' Incredible Turnaround Highlighted In Sweep Of Brooklyn NetsThe Celtics didn't try to dodge the Nets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. It paid off in a big way as Boston showed off a season's worth of growth over their four-game sweep of Brooklyn.