PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Two Massachusetts grandmothers are documenting their travels across the state in search of food, fun, and adventure. They want to visit every community in the state.

“One of my granddaughters last weekend said, ‘we have to get you on TikTok!’ Then the other granddaughter said no I don’t want to see my grandmother on TikTok,” said Beth Sobiloff of Plymouth.

She may not be on TikTok — yet. But Sobiloff is not your average grandma.

“So our current goal is to visit every city and town in Massachusetts so we’re 30 down and 321 to go,” said Sobiloff.

With a passion for travel and adventure, including horseback riding and sailing, the 72-year-old web designer got the idea for a way to explore the Bay State over a decade ago.

“I was like you know what, I want to travel. I can do web design from anywhere and then I thought about doing it with a friend. And then the name just came to me: ‘Two Grannies on the Road,'” said Sobiloff.

The travels throughout Massachusetts of “Two Grannies on the Road” are documented on YouTube and Facebook.

“I’ve had different people that I’ve worked with over the years, so we’ve always had two grannies on the road. Sometimes it’s a ‘Granny and a Fanny’, that’s my husband,” said Sobiloff.

For the past couple of years, she’s traveled with friend and fellow granny Debbie Thelen.

The method of transportation? A minivan, better known as the “Granny Mobile.” For overnight trips, there’s an RV— and both vehicles have logged a lot of miles, with plans for many more ahead.

“We love going to towns to explore and we talk to the historical commission and we explore the landscape and the businesses,” said Sobiloff.

The Plymouth grandmother of six hopes her travels will inspire others.

“If you have a goal, if you have a dream you want to do, think outside the box and make it happen and it is never too late,” said Sobiloff.

For more on Two Grannies on the Road, visit their website.