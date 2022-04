Boston Celtics' Incredible Turnaround Highlighted In Sweep Of Brooklyn NetsThe Celtics didn't try to dodge the Nets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. It paid off in a big way as Boston showed off a season's worth of growth over their four-game sweep of Brooklyn.

Bo Bichette Breaks Tie With First Career Grand Slam, Blue Jays Top Red Sox 6-2Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night.

Celtics Complete Sweep Of Nets With 116-112 Win In Game 4The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, hanging on for a 116-112 win in Game 4 in Brooklyn.

An Updated Look At Patriots' Draft Picks In 2022A look at what the Patriots are working with at this year's NFL Draft.

Patriots Turn Fifth-Round Pick Into A Sixth And Seventh-Round Pick In Trade With TexansThe draft week trades have officially begun. Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick has gotten the ball rolling.