CONCORD, NH (CBS) – The FBI is joining the investigation into the murders of a Concord, New Hampshire couple.
Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende (Wendy) Reid, 66 went out for a walk on Monday, April 18 and were reported missing by their family two days later.
They were found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex in Concord on Thursday, April 21.
Their deaths were ruled homicides.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Concord Police.