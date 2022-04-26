BOSTON (CBS) – Sen. Bernie Sanders is still out there preaching and sending out fresh signals to supporters that another presidential run is on his mind.

And despite past disclaimers by his 2020 campaign competitor Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a recent round of national TV interviews and a widely-discussed opinion piece in the New York Times prompted one Washington Post pundit to claim: “You’d have to presume Warren is setting herself up for another presidential bid in 2024, perhaps whether [President Joe] Biden seeks reelection or not.”

So, when Warren visited the WBZ studios, we wondered: does that also describe your position?

“No,” she said. “Joe Biden is running for president in 2024 and I am supporting him… I’m running for [a third term in the U.S.] Senate right here in Massachusetts in 2024.”

Keller: “That’s not just a placeholder statement, you’re committed to the idea of another eight years?”

Warren: “I gotta lotta work I want to do, and I’m loving this part of the work.”

Keller: “You’re not getting frustrated?”

Warren: “Of course, I’m frustrated, that’s part of what gets me up in the morning and keeps me going all day long. But these are important fights and boy, I’m ready to be in this fight all the way.”

Exhibit A: Her indictment of House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy as a “traitor” for not confronting former President Trump over his role in the January 6th Capitol riot. “He has a higher standard to meet and shame on him,” says Warren. “I don’t know how else you look at it. We’re talking about someone who provides aid and comfort to insurrectionists.”

That statement on a presidential run sounded pretty definitive, but it won’t stop the speculation, a lucrative business in political and media circles. And while Warren pledges allegiance to Biden, she’s also not shy about publicly pressing him on issues like cutting college debt and hiking corporate taxes.

That’s part of sustaining your clout in DC, but keep in mind, there aren’t many other Democrats who can match her national network of supporters and donors. Biden says he’s running again but that could easily change, so you’d best hold off on betting she’s done with presidential politics.

