Report: Celtics' Next Playoff Series Could Start This Weekend, Depending On Bucks-Bulls Series LengthThe Celtics dispatched the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, completing a four-game sweep and leaving Boston basketball fans left to wonder one very straightforward question: What's next?

Celtics' Sweep Over Nets Was Historically CloseTypically, a four-game series sweep is a sign of dominance of one team over another. But not all sweeps are built the same.

Boston Celtics' Incredible Turnaround Highlighted In Sweep Of Brooklyn NetsThe Celtics didn't try to dodge the Nets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. It paid off in a big way as Boston showed off a season's worth of growth over their four-game sweep of Brooklyn.

Bo Bichette Breaks Tie With First Career Grand Slam, Blue Jays Top Red Sox 6-2Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night.

Celtics Complete Sweep Of Nets With 116-112 Win In Game 4The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, hanging on for a 116-112 win in Game 4 in Brooklyn.