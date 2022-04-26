BOSTON (CBS) — U.S. News & World Report came out with its annual high school rankings on Tuesday, and the magazine said Massachusetts schools are some of the best in the country.
“A breakdown by state of the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings shows that Massachusetts is once again the leading performer,” the magazine wrote. “This year, 47.9%, or nearly half, of Massachusetts’ eligible high schools were in the top 25% of the rankings.”
Boston Latin School once again took the top spot in the state, and ranked 26th nationwide. The Boston Public Schools standout has a 98% graduation rate, and 99% students pass at least one Advanced Placement exam.
Coming in second was the Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlboro, followed by the Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis.
Check out the Top 10 below, according to U.S. News.
1. Boston Latin School
2. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School (Marlboro)
3. Sturgis Charter Public School (Hyannis)
4. Lexington High School
5. John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science (Roxbury)
6. Boston Latin Academy
7. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School
8. Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (Malden)
9. The Bromfield School (Harvard)
10. Weston High School
Click here for the full list from Massachusetts.