BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The B-52s are going on one last concert tour, and making a stop in Boston.
The dance-pop group will play the new MGM Musical Hall at Fenway on Sept. 30. They'll be joined by KC & The Sunshine Band.
Their North American farewell tour will visit 10 cities across the U.S., kicking off Aug. 22 in Seattle and ending Nov. 11 in Atlanta. Tickets for Boston go on sale to the general public Friday.
The band burst onto the New Wave scene in 1979 with songs like “Rock Lobster” and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics “Love Shack” and “Roam.”
"No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it's time for one last blow-out," said Fred Schneider, co-founder and singer for the Athens, Georgia-based band, in a statement.
