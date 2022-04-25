BOSTON (CBS) — What would it take for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to sport Patriots gear in the year 2022? Apparently, a call from Hollywood.
The two former Patriots were seen wearing Patriots gear — Brady in his game pants, Gronk in a T-shirt — in a couple of photos posted to Instagram by Julian Edelman. In the pictures, Edelman is also wearing game pants as the trio chats on a replica midfield logo surrounded by trailers.
Those photos have since been deleted but live on in the Twittersphere.
While the images are sure to conjure up lovely memories for Patriots fans, they unfortunately only exist for the purpose of the forthcoming movie, “Eighty For Brady.” That movie — starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno — was announced in February, during Brady’s brief retirement period. Brady’s retirement has of course ended, but the movie is clearly going on as scheduled.
That movie focuses on a group of friends making a road trip to Houston for Super Bowl LI. Based on the images on social media on Monday, the film will feature cameos from not just Brady but from Edelman and Gronkowski. (Gronkowski didn’t play in Super Bowl LI, hence his T-shirt and shorts instead of game gear.)
Brady hasn’t exactly been parading around in Patriots clothing since he left the team in 2020, nor has Gronkowski since his Super Bowl-winning catch in February 2019. And while the reunion on Monday is only a bit of Hollywood magic, it’s at least a pleasant reminder of the glory days in New England.