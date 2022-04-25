CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Investigators returned Monday to the woods in Concord, New Hampshire, where a husband and wife in their 60s were both found murdered last week. One day after Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid were reported missing by their family on Wednesday, their bodies were found along the Broken Ground Trail.
Both had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Over the weekend, people who lived nearby said they were concerned by the violence and unsure if they could continue walking in the area.
“It was just awful,” a woman said. “I don’t know how people are not in danger. If it was me, I would be saying don’t walk the trails.”
Police said the couple left on Monday afternoon from the Alton Woods Apartment Complex where they lived. They were going for a walk outside and that was the last time they were seen. Their bodies were found on Thursday.
Anyone with information who happened to see the Reids or who knows anything about the crime is asked to contact police.