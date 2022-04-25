Red Sox Heading To Toronto Shorthanded Due To Canada's COVID Vaccination PolicyThe Red Sox will play four against the first-place Blue Jays in Toronto this week, and will have to do so shorthanded due to Canada's COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Going For The Sweep: Celtics Look To Deliver Knockout Punch To Nets Monday NightThe Celtics can deliver a knockout punch to the Nets in Brooklyn on Monday night, sweeping Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Bruins Beat Montreal; Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron Each Score TwiceErik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night.

McClanahan 1st Rays Starter To Get Win, 5-2 Over Red SoxThe Rays overcame a two-run, first-inning deficit and beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Sunday.

Paul Pierce: Jayson Tatum Surpassing Kevin Durant 'Right Before Our Eyes'Paul Pierce heaped some praise on Jayson Tatum, who has led the Celtics to a 3-0 first round series lead over Brooklyn.