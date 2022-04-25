CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
GARDNER (CBS) – A plane was reportedly shot while landing at Gardner Airport Monday afternoon. The pilot of a Cessna 172M heard the plane get hit. On the ground, he saw the fuel tank was leaking.

Mechanics at the airport drained the tank and discovered what appeared to be a .22 caliber bullet.

Police are investigating if a plane was shot landing at Gardner Airport (Image credit Chris Kosak)

No injuries were reported.

State Police say troopers could not definitively say the tank rupture was from a gunshot.

The Worcester County District Attorney and FAA are taking over the investigation.

