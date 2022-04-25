GARDNER (CBS) – A plane was reportedly shot while landing at Gardner Airport Monday afternoon. The pilot of a Cessna 172M heard the plane get hit. On the ground, he saw the fuel tank was leaking.
Mechanics at the airport drained the tank and discovered what appeared to be a .22 caliber bullet.
No injuries were reported.
State Police say troopers could not definitively say the tank rupture was from a gunshot.
The Worcester County District Attorney and FAA are taking over the investigation.