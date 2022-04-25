BOSTON (CBS) — The draft week trades have officially begun. Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick has gotten the ball rolling.
The Patriots on Monday traded their fifth-round pick to Houston, acquiring the Texans’ sixth-round and seventh-round picks in return, according to Adam Schefter.
Trade: Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick to the Texans for their sixth- and seventh-round picks, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022
Field Yates then specified that the Patriots sent No. 170 overall to Houston, with Nos. 183 and 245 going to New England.
The specifics here, per source:
The Texans receive pick 170.
The Patriots receive picks 183 and 245. https://t.co/6coQGHeSfT
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 25, 2022
Since taking over the Patriots’ operation in 2000, Belichick has been the most active trader in the NFL with regard to draft picks. Though this one is far from a blockbuster, it is certainly in line with Belichick’s draft approach. And that is of course no surprise to Texans GM Nick Caserio, who formerly worked under Belichick in New England.
The Patriots now have one first-round pick (No. 21), one second-round pick (No. 54), one third-round pick (No. 85), one fourth-round pick (No. 127), one fifth-round pick (No. 158), three sixth-round picks (Nos. 183, 200, and 210), and one seventh-round pick (No. 245).