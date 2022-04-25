BOSTON (CBS) – Patrick Rose, the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association charged with molesting multiple children, may change his plea.
According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Rose will appear in Suffolk Superior Court Monday “for a potential change of plea in his pending criminal case.”
Rose currently faces 33 charges in connection with the rape and abuse of six children dating back to the 1990’s.
In 1995, a criminal complaint against Rose, now 66, accused him of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child. An investigation sustained the allegation but Rose continued to work as a police officer. A new report, released last July, found that there was not a thorough and independent investigation into Rose in 1995. He returned to full duty after the police union threatened to sue, and allegedly went on to assault more children.
In August 2020, Rose was arrested after a father and his teenage daughter reported that the girl had been repeatedly molested by Rose from age 7 through 12. Within weeks, five more people came forward to accuse Rose of molesting them as children.
He has pleaded not guilty to several charges.