BOSTON (CBS) — There was a significant change for some baseball fans at Fenway Park to start the season – a transition to a “fully cashless environment.” Now Attorney General Maura Healey says her office is taking a closer look at the switch in payment methods.
"I know it's a problem because not everybody has moved to plastic. Now Fenway's got a system that they're putting cash on cards, but the question is whether that really is equitable and fair to people," Healey said on GBH News' Boston Public Radio Monday. "It's something that my office is currently looking at and engaging with them on because we want to make sure that people have an ability to use cash at the park."
Concessions stands and vendors at Fenway are only accepting credit cards or touchless payments with smartphones. Fans with cash can load money onto a Mastercard debit card at one of several kiosks located around the ballpark.
"This is one of our most aggressive off-season improvements," Red Sox President Sam Kennedy previously said. "Going cashless is an amenity to our fans because it will mean better speed of service and more accuracy."
Fenway isn’t the only major venue to go cashless – Gillette Stadium last year also moved to a “completely cashless” system