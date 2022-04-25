BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,443 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports during the weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts decreased slightly to 4.41%.
There were 10 deaths also reported from Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,606,287. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,110.
There were 118,109 total new tests reported.
There are 398 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 28 patients currently in intensive care.