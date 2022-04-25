BOSTON (CBS) — After several consecutive weeks of falling prices at the pump, the cost of gas in Massachusetts is going up again. AAA said the average gas price in the state is up 6 cents from last week to $4.13 per gallon.
“The recent dip in pump prices has reversed,” AAA said in a statement. The average gas price in Massachusetts is a penny higher than the national average.
Oil prices are about $100 a barrel. While demand for oil in China could slow due to a COVID surge, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is still keeping prices high.
“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”
The average cost of gas in Massachusetts is 12 cents lower than a month ago and $1.30 higher than this time last year.