Patriots Turn Fifth-Round Pick Into A Sixth And Seventh-Round Pick In Trade With TexansThe draft week trades have officially begun. Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick has gotten the ball rolling.

Tom Brady Sports Patriots Gear With Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman On Movie SetWhat would it take for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to sport Patriots gear in the year 2022? Apparently, a call from Hollywood.

Trading Down Won't Be Easy For Patriots This YearWhether it's completely accurate or not, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have developed a big of a reputation for trading down in the NFL Draft.

Here's The Latest Speculation On Which Player The Patriots Might Pick In The First Round Of The NFL DraftAfter weeks and months of hearing about reports, rumors, top-30 visits, and mock drafts, it's finally time for the NFL Draft, which will kick off on Thursday evening.

Team Impact: Boston College's Zion Johnson Forms Special Bond With Local Teen Battling Brain TumorJack Giorgio is a fighter, and has formed a special bond with the Boston College football team and future NFL guard Zion Johnson.