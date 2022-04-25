BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says she’s running in 2024 – but not for president.
Warren said on “Meet The Press” that she’ll be backing President Joe Biden in his bid for a second term, while attempting to secure a third term in the Senate representing Massachusetts for herself.
“I’m not running for president in 2024, I’m running for Senate,” she said.
Warren came up short in her bid for the presidency in 2020. It was reported last week that Sen. Bernie Sanders has not ruled out a third run for the Democratic nomination in 2024 in case Biden doesn’t seek re-election.