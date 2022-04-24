BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of MBTA Blue Line riders will be relying on shuttles starting Monday.
The MBTA will suspend train service between Logan Airport and Bowdoin stations for tunnel repair work.READ MORE: Mattapan Fire Leaves 2 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized
There will be shuttle and ferry services through May 8.
Shuttle buses will operate in a one-way inbound loop through the downtown area and will not stop at Bowdoin. Riders trying to get to Bowdoin need to board and exit shuttles at Government Center Station. The shuttle bus stop at State station is drop-off only. Express bus shuttles will not stop at Maverick station.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Northeastern Professor Says Local Journalism Is Still 'Alive And Well In Massachusetts'
Between May 12 and 29, the blue line service will be suspended between Wonderland and Orient Heights so crews can work on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge.MORE NEWS: Boston Police Locate Missing 9-Year-Old, 11-Year-Old Children
For more information, visit the MBTA’s website.