Paul Pierce: Jayson Tatum Surpassing Kevin Durant 'Right Before Our Eyes'Paul Pierce heaped some praise on Jayson Tatum, who has led the Celtics to a 3-0 first round series lead over Brooklyn.

Fountas Propels DC United To 3-2 Win Over RevolutionTaxiarchis Fountas scored two goals and added an assist — all in the first half — to spark D.C. United to a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in MLS action on Saturday.

Tatum Scores 39, Celtics On Verge Of Sweeping Nets After 109-103 Win In Game 3Jayson Tatum had a huge night and the Celtics are on the verge of sweeping the Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Red Sox No-Hit Through Nine Innings By Rays, Lose 3-2 In 10 Innings On Kiermaier Walkoff HomerKevin Kiermaier capped Tampa Bay's three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer, and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night after losing their bid for a combined no-hitter in the top half of the final frame.

Robert Williams Returns For Celtics In Game 3 Win Over NetsRobert Williams returned to the Celtics lineup ahead of schedule on Saturday night, playing 16 minutes in Boston's Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets.