BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics star Jayson Tatum has turned some heads against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Among those he’s impressed is one of the franchise’s all-time great players.
“I think Jayson Tatum may be surpassing Kevin Durant right before our eyes in the NBA hierarchy,” Paul Pierce tweeted during Saturday night’s Game 3 victory that gave the Celtics a commanding 3-0 series lead.
I think Jason Tatum maybe surpassing Kevin Durant right before our eyes in the NBA hierarchy
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 24, 2022
Tatum is averaging 29.6 points per game so far in the first round, compared to 22 points per contest for Durant. That’s in addition to the smothering defense Tatum has played against the 12-time all-star, who is a four-time scoring champ.
Pierce’s former teammate Kendrick Perkins had some thoughts on the series as well, saying he believes the Celtics will win the NBA title if Robert Williams stays healthy.
Perkins also weighed in on Durant, saying “I’m not going to disrespect KD like that by saying he QUIT… but I’ll say He’s TAPPED OUT.”
The Celtics look to end Brooklyn’s season as they try for the sweep Monday night.