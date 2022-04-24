FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution held a training session for some members of Special Olympics Massachusetts on Sunday. The unified soccer clinic in Foxboro was the first of several events planned this year to mesh the two organizations.
It’s also the first event that’s been held since the pandemic started.
“It’s great, I’ve been with the team for 12 years now and I’ve been really involved with Special Olympics of Massachusetts, it’s something near and dear to my heart. There’s a few of us that have been here for several years now, and seeing these kids grow and being out here and seeing the smiles on their face every single time is something special, so it’s nice to be out here again with them,” said Revs goalkeeper Brad Knighton.
There will be a united match at Gillette Stadium after a Revolution game in October.