BOSTON (CBS) — Some special visitors took tours of Boston on the Duck Boats Sunday. Nearly a dozen NEADS service dogs, their human partners, and some service dog ambassadors boarded the boats outside the Museum of Science.
The ride was to recognize that the two organizations have been partners for a decade.
“It’s just a chance to celebrate with all of these families, to see these incredible dogs, how well trained they are, how smart they are — even so they all have different personalities which is what’s really fun,” said Martha Coakley, who is on the NEADS advisory board.
The NEADS service dogs are often matched with people who are deaf, or have other physical challenges, like veterans with PTSD or children with autism.