BOSTON (CBS) – Four people, including two children, were hospitalized with smoke inhalation following a fire Sunday morning in Mattapan.
It happened around 10:45 a.m. on Deering Road.
Heavy fire engulfed the rear porches and attic.
Companies working at a 2 1/2 story building on Deering Road Mattapan. Heavy fire on the rear porches and in the attic. pic.twitter.com/ww639QKx9F
The bulk of the fire was knocked down within about an hour.
Boston firefighters said seven adults and 10 children were displaced by the fire.
No further information is currently available.