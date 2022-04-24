CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Mattapan News

BOSTON (CBS) – Four people, including two children, were hospitalized with smoke inhalation following a fire Sunday morning in Mattapan.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. on Deering Road.

Heavy fire engulfed the rear porches and attic.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within about an hour.

Boston firefighters said seven adults and 10 children were displaced by the fire.

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff