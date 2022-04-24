FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots Hall of Famer Matt Light is hitting the campaign trail in Foxboro.
Light is running for Foxboro School Committee, a bid he said was started in part because of his concerns over the board’s decision to mandate masks during the COVID pandemic.
The 43-year-old played 11 seasons for the Patriots. The former offensive lineman has been a Foxboro resident for two decades.
Light said he believes his concerns over the issue of masking, along with the concerns of many other town parents, were ignored.
Election Day in Foxboro takes place on May 2.