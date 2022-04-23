WESTFORD (CBS) — A series of fires in Westford have first responders in the town looking to see if someone is behind them.

The Westford police department says four fires have been set near the Stony Brook Conservation in the past few weeks.

In all, the police department says nearly 25 acres of land has been burned.

The fire department has been called to the area since March 31. That’s when, according to the fire department, 16 acres of land was burned overnight.

The fire department was called out to the same area on April 20, 21, and 22 for three separate fires.

“There are a lot of people who walk through there on a daily basis,” said Westford Police Lt. Michael Breault. “There are cabins at East Boston Camps, people walk their dogs, ride their horses and engage in family walks out there.”

Breault said the departments are not used to dealing with fires like these in this area.

It has led them to open an investigation to determine if someone is behind them.

“Just the sheer number of incidents that we have been responding to in the past couple of weeks in that area,” said Lt. Breault. “It seems abnormal that there have been numerous amounts of fires being reported.”

Police have asked people living along River Street, North Street, Beacon Street, Maple Street, and Farmer Way to check any home security cameras during the dates of the fires.

Investigators said they are looking to see if anyone’s camera caught suspicious activity related to the fires.

As of Saturday, police said they, along with the fire department, have stepped up patrols in and around the wooded area.