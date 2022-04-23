DUDLEY (CBS) — A 61-year-old man has died after a motorcycle and a car collided on Route 131 in Dudley Saturday afternoon. Dudley Police said the deceased man was the motorcycle driver.
The car was driven by a 17-year-old boy who suffered minor injuries.
According to police, the car was exiting a driveway when it crashed into the westbound motorcycle.
The crash closed the roadway for several hours.
No identities have been released at this time.