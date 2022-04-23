LEOMINSTER (CBS) — A Leominster police officer was hit by a car Friday night while attending to an OUI accident. Officer Garrett Hardy, who has been an officer for five years with the Leominster Police Department, is now going to need surgery after the accident.
He sustained a broken bone below his knee, a concussion, and a severe road rash. It happened a little after 9:00 p.m. on Lancaster Street at Elm Hill Avenue on Route 117.READ MORE: Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark Relieved Of Duties After Being Indicted By Grand Jury For Lying To FBI
According to Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy, Hardy was standing outside his cruiser while helping guide a tow truck driver out of a parking lot.READ MORE: Charles River Watershed Association Executive Director Emily Norton Speaks About Cleanup Efforts For Earth Day
Kennedy added that Hardy is going to be out of work for an extended period of time.MORE NEWS: Six Flags New England Giving Away Free Tickets At COVID Vaccine Clinic This Weekend
As of Saturday morning, no charges have been filed yet against the driver. The woman who hit Hardy stayed on the scene. She was going home to Framingham when she hit Hardy.