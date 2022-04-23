CBS News BostonWatch Now
DORCHESTER (CBS) — Five residents and five dogs were forced out of a multi-family home in Dorchester after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

The Boston Fire Department said it happened on Kingsdale Street.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the people who lived there are now looking for a place to stay.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

