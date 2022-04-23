DORCHESTER (CBS) — Five residents and five dogs were forced out of a multi-family home in Dorchester after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
The Boston Fire Department said it happened on Kingsdale Street.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the people who lived there are now looking for a place to stay.
Companies working at an early morning fire on Kingsdale St. In Dorchester. 5 residents and 5 dogs were displaced by the fire, the @RedCrossMA to help find housing. There were no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/1x2eSU44qt
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 23, 2022
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.