Bogaerts' 3 Hits Back Wacha, Red Sox Beat Rays 4-3Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings Friday night and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

Patriots NFL Draft Preview: Bill Belichick In Need Of Young Talent To Round Out RosterBill Belichick will turn to the draft to bolster a roster that still needs youth all over the field, particularly at linebacker, receiver, on the offensive line and at cornerback.

Ben Simmons Declares Himself Day-To-Day For Celtics-Nets SeriesBen Simmons hopes to play for the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round series against Boston, though he probably won't be ready for Game 3 on Saturday. Simmons said Game 4 on Monday is more likely.

Celtics' Robert Williams 'Close To Return,' Could Play As Soon As Game 3 Vs. NetsThe Boston Celtics already own a 2-0 lead in their series against the Brooklyn Nets. They may be getting a huge piece back, to boot.

The Rumors Of Tom Brady Owning Part Of The Miami Dolphins Overlooked A Rather Significant RoadblockAn oversight seems to have happened with the most recent reports/rumblings/innuendo that Brady and the Miami Dolphins had cooked up a grand scheme that would have given him an ownership stake in the team before coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins instead of the Buccaneers in 2022.