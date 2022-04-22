BURLINGTON (CBS) – A parent who hit a Burlington daycare Friday morning while dropping off a child will not face charges.
According to police, the parent hit the curb and then the side of the Primrose School on Greenleaf Way. No one was hurt and the building inspector called to the scene said there was not serious damage to the building.
“This was an unfortunate mishap involving a driver who was very cooperative with our investigation,” said Chief Thomas Browne. “We are thankful that no one was injured.”