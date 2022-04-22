BOSTON (CBS) — A pair of oars from the first college sports competition could be worth $5 million. Sotheby’s is auctioning off trophy oars from the Harvard-Yale Regatta in 1852.
The oars from the rowboat race are made of black walnut and engraved with silver plaques.
They were actually missing until 30 years ago when they were found in the basement of a home in Medford that was under construction.
The final sale price is expected to land between $3 million and $5 million.
The oars will be up for online bids from May 17-24 and will be publicly exhibited at Sotheby’s New York showroom for five days leading up to the final day of bidding.