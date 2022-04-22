BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,303 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.56%
There were two deaths also reported on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,600,844. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,100.
There were 55,877 total new tests reported.
There are 389 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 25 patients currently in intensive care.