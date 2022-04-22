Patriots NFL Draft Preview: Bill Belichick In Need Of Young Talent To Round Out RosterBill Belichick will turn to the draft to bolster a roster that still needs youth all over the field, particularly at linebacker, receiver, on the offensive line and at cornerback.

Ben Simmons Declares Himself Day-To-Day For Celtics-Nets SeriesBen Simmons hopes to play for the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round series against Boston, though he probably won't be ready for Game 3 on Saturday. Simmons said Game 4 on Monday is more likely.

Celtics' Robert Williams 'Close To Return,' Could Play As Soon As Game 3 Vs. NetsThe Boston Celtics already own a 2-0 lead in their series against the Brooklyn Nets. They may be getting a huge piece back, to boot.

The Rumors Of Tom Brady Owning Part Of The Miami Dolphins Overlooked A Rather Significant RoadblockAn oversight seems to have happened with the most recent reports/rumblings/innuendo that Brady and the Miami Dolphins had cooked up a grand scheme that would have given him an ownership stake in the team before coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins instead of the Buccaneers in 2022.

Wild Brawl Erupts In Portland Sea Dogs GameEarly-season baseball games in Maine can be chilly affairs. But things got heated in a hurry on Thursday night in Portland.