CHELSEA (CBS) – Chelsea Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a police officer on Friday, saying they believe the driver also was involved in a shooting incident that injured a bystander Thursday.
Chelsea Police looking for this vehicle that fled into East Boston a short time ago over the Chelsea St Bridge after striking an officer during a stop. Operator is believed to be related to a shooting from yesterday in Chelsea. Officer was treated and did not go to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/DisHwsN0kU
Police said the car fled into East Boston over the Chelsea Street Bridge after hitting an officer during a stop. The officer was treated and did not go to the hospital.
On Thursday afternoon, a 68-year-old grandmother was shot in the chest as she was getting into her car when shooting broke out in area of Everett Avenue. A male suspect was seen fleeing the scene towards the MBTA station on Sixth Street. Police said the man was shooting at another car when the woman was hit. A silver Acura was located in Revere and is in police custody.
Police are looking for the car and driver in connection with both incidents.