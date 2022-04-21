BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story took a fastball directly to the head on Wednesday night. But it seems like he’s no worse for the wear.
Not only did Story stay in the game after taking a pitch directly to the head in the third inning, but with a day game following that night game, Story is in at the top of the Red Sox' lineup.
Story will be in the starting lineup for the ninth time this year but the first time in the leadoff spot. He has started six games batting sixth, one game batting second and one game batting third.
In his career, he's started just 24 games in the leadoff spot, primarily batting second, fourth or fifth in the Colorado lineup from 2016-21. He hasn't started a game in the leadoff spot since 2019, when he started 23 of those 24 games batting first.
This season, Kiké Hernandez has manned the leadoff spot for all 12 games, but he’s out of Thursday’s lineup for the firs time this season.
The complete Red Sox lineup for Thursday's matinee against the Blue Jays is below:
1. Trevor Story, 2B
2. Rafael Devers, DH
3. Xander Bogaerts, SS
4. Alex Verdugo, LF
5. Bobby Dalbec, 3B
6. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
7. Christian Vazquez, C
8. Travis Shaw, 1B
9. Christian Arroyo, RF