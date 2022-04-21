BOSTON (CBS) — A ninth-inning rally came up a little short, and the Red Sox dropped the rubber match to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Thursday. Boston scored a pair of runs in the ninth but lost to Toronto, 3-2, to drop to 6-7 on the season.

After managing just six singles heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Red Sox put their first three batters on to start their late-game rally. Leadoff man Trevor Story came around to scored Boston’s first run on an RBI double by Xander Bogaerts to make it 3-1 Toronto, and Rafael Devers scored on an RBI groundout by Alex Verdugo to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

But Bobby Dalbec grounded out sharply to third for the inning’s second out, and Jackie Bradley Jr. grounded out to first to end the game. Boston left four on base in the loss, including Bogaerts on third in the bottom of the ninth.

The Blue Jays scored two runs off Boston starter Tanner Houck in the third inning. Bo Bichette hit an RBI single to get the scoring started, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in another run off a sacrifice fly. Those were the only two runs that Houck allowed over his five innings, with the righty striking out four during his outing.

Toronto scored again in the sixth when Matt Chapman hit a high pop fly around the mound, but it fell between Boston catcher Christian Vazquez, first baseman Travis Shaw and pitcher Ryan Brasier. Guerrero scored from second, as he was off on contact with two outs.

That ended up being the game-winning run for the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox were without manager Alex Cora, who tested positive for COVID-19 just before the game. Will Venable took his place in the Boston dugout on Thursday, and Cora will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg for this weekend’s three-game series against the Rays.