BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a celebration of all things gaming.

“It’s just great to jive and meet up with people who like to geek out with the stuff you love,” said PAX East attendee Rachael Citron.

PAX East is the largest gaming event on the East Coast, and it’s being held in person at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center for the first time in two years.

“If you have any interest in any niche part of gaming, like, we’ve got it here. We have tabletop gaming; we have panels about gaming content; we have celebrities in the gaming space,” said Vice President of Content and Media for Penny Arcade Ryan Hartman.

“Just here, coming with my friends, having a good time. Decided to dress up for the first time ever. It was a lot of work,” said PAX East attendee Yuri Mendonca.

“I really came here to expand my horizons. I wanted to learn more about what the gaming industry is like,” said attendee Imani Bell of North Carolina.

Tens of thousands of people are expected all four days of the show, with badges for Saturday sold out.

“Mandatory masks, vaccine checks so you can get your wristband,” said Hartman. “The big thing coming into this was, like, would it feel like a normal PAX? And it does. It feels as big and great as it always has here”

Vendors come from all over to be at the show and say the opportunity to show off their products in person and have them tested out by crowds of gamers is invaluable for business. This includes Framingham-based exhibitor Wise Wizard Games.

“Conventions are essential for business. It’s all about showing customers the games. People, when they play our games, they love them, but you got to get them in front of people,” said Wise Wizard Games CEO Rob Dougherty.

