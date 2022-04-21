BOSTON (CBS) — Every NFL team knows which opponents they’ll be facing in the 2022 season, but they don’t know when they’ll be facing which opponents. Now, they know when they’ll find out.

The NFL will announce the schedules for all 32 teams on May 12, in a TV special on NFL Network and NFL.com at 8 p.m. ET.

Prior to that date, the league will announce the dates and times of several games:

–The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video, which will take place in Week 2, on Sept. 15

–The international games scheduled for 2022, with three games in London, one in Mexico City, and one in Germany

–A yet-to-be-determined slate of “Select games”

–The first home opponent for all 32 teams

The Week 2 Thursday game will be announce on April 28, prior to the start of the NFL Draft. The international games will be announced on May 4, the “select games” will be announced on May 9, and the first home opponents of all 32 teams will be announced on May 12.

The NFL also announced that all tickets purchased within 48 hours of games being announced will include a 25 percent NFL Shop discount and an entry into a drawing to win one of thee pairs of Super Bowl LVII tickets.

From a Patriots perspective, we know they’ll be hosting the Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, and Colts, in addition to the Bills, Dolphins and Jets. They’ll obviously be facing those AFC East teams on the road while also visiting Arizona, Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh. We’ll all find out the exact order of those games on May 12.