FOXBORO (CBS) — The U.S. Open Cup is coming to Gillette Stadium. The New England Revolution are set to host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 pm in the Round of 32.
The match will mark the first U.S. Open Cup meeting between the two clubs. If New England defeats Cincinnati, it will advance to the Round of 16 to face the winner of the other East Central Group matchup between USL Championship clubs Detroit City SC and Louisville City FC.
The Revolution are three-time finalists and one-time winners of the U.S. Open Cup, wining the tournament in 2007. New England's last appearance came in 2019, when the club advanced to the Round of 16 before falling to Orlando City SC.
Overall, the Revs own a 21-17-5 record in 43 games in U.S. Open Cup play. They’ve gone 15-5-3 at home, but are 8-12-1 against MLS opposition in the tournament.
The U.S. Open Cup goes back to 1914 and is the oldest cup competition in United States soccer. The single elimination tournament is open to all affiliated amateur and professional teams in the United States, and the winner receives a bid to the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League. The Concacaf Champions League winner is awarded a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Revs hit the road for a visit to DC United on Saturday, April 23, a match that can be seen on TV38 at 7:30pm.