Revolution To Host FC Cincinnati For US Open Cup Match On May 11The U.S. Open Cup is coming to Gillette Stadium. The New England Revolution are set to host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 pm in the Round of 32.

NFL To Announce Schedules For All 32 Teams On May 12Every NFL team knows which opponents they'll be facing in the 2022 season, but they don't know when they'll be facing which opponents. Now, they know when they'll find out.

DeVante Parker Impressed With Mac Jones' Arm: 'He Was Zipping It'When DeVante Parker was no longer part of the plan for the Dolphins, the veteran wide receiver made it crystal clear where he wanted to end up. Miami granted his wish, and worked out a trade with the New England Patriots to send Parker to Foxboro.

Alex Cora Tests Positive For COVID-19; Will Venable Stepping In As ManagerThe Red Sox have been dealing with COVID-19 cases this week, and it's now hit their manager.

Ben Simmons Reportedly Eyeing Nets Debut In Game 4 Vs. CelticsBen Simmons has yet to play a game for the Brooklyn Nets. That may change Monday night.