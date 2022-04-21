Marcus Smart's Left Hand Is MagicalMarcus Smart is just dripping swag these days. Whether it's his special DPOY robe or his off-hand working some late game magic for the Boston Celtics, Smart's confidence is at an all-time high.

Hurley: By Excluding Don Orsillo From Jerry Remy Ceremony, Red Sox And NESN Make Ugly ErrorWhile Orsillo's current job responsibilities on the West Coast may have precluded him from physically attending the ceremony, most fans watching the tribute expected to see Orsillo's face and hear his familiar voice on the center field video board at some point. The moment, though, never came.

Don Orsillo Says His Video Tribute Was Omitted As Red Sox Honored Former Partner Jerry RemyDon Orsillo said he recorded a video tribute to Jerry Remy, but it was not included during a ceremony at Fenway Park.

Resilience Is The Name Of The Game With These Boston CelticsBuzzer beaters are fun. Furious comebacks are just as entertaining. The Celtics have done both in the last four nights, and now own a 2-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round playoff series.

Red Sox Surrender 5-Run Second Inning, Fall To Blue Jays 6-1Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBIs this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 Wednesday night.