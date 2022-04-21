BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a while. . . Thus far, 2022 has been a down year for meteor showers. Other than the less than impressive Quadrantid shower in early January, we have been shut out in the nighttime sky. Finally, Thursday night, we have a legit shot at seeing some shooting stars!

Tonight’s meteors are known as the Lyrids. The Lyrids have been around for centuries and are generally not known to be one of the better or brighter shows. More often than not, they tend to produce mainly faint meteors with just an occasional bright burst.

Tonight also comes with some other complications. First, there will be some moonlight. Any sort of light, artificial or otherwise, makes it that much harder to see a great show. Second, there will be some cloud cover early on. However, it does appear that after midnight, as the show is forecast to peak, the clouds will tend to dissipate, allowing for the show to go on.

So, if you are feeling adventurous, set your alarm early Friday morning, say around 1-2am. Find a spot that is as dark as possible, devoid of artificial light. Also, to increase your odds, best to set up in a location with the largest view of unobstructed sky. From there it is simple – lie back and look up!

Lastly, be patient! Temperatures won’t be too cold, only dropping into the lower 40s. If you are lucky, you might catch as many as 10-20 meteors in the span of an hour or two.

Good luck!

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ