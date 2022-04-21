NORTON (CBS) – Children are soaring to new heights as they build confidence while also learning parkour at a Norton training facility.

The training discipline at Hub Parkour Training Center is giving children exercise as they are jumping, swinging and hopping.

“I was these kids these kids when I was younger,” Hub Parkour Training Center owner Dylan Polin said. “You know I was one of them, so to be able to bring them up and show them how to move and find that confidence in training parkour and doing it in a safe way is great.”

The sport is contagious. Faith Monteiro came in to learn how to flip. Now she’s a coach helping others

“Like other sports may not have worked for them and as soon as they nail a jump or nail a flip, there is a different kind of light that you see in them and I just wanted that,” Monteiro said.

William Hess is one of the best Parkour athletes in the country.

“Having a challenge in your mind and then you finally hit it, it’s just like ‘Yes!’ It’s just the best feeling ever,” Hess said.

Balance, strength and coordination are all being taught.

“Seeing a kid come in, day one and it’s their first intro class and they see some of the other students and their coaches moving around and they are like, ‘I’m never going to be able to do this,’” camp director Scott Jacobs said. “And then in a couple of months, they are doing it and they are like ‘Wow!’”

Dylan Polin said training others is a joyful experience for everyone involved.

“I love it, l love the people I work with, I love coming in here and seeing the kids, the energy is always great,” Polin said. “I’m thrilled that I don’t have to sit at a desk all day and stare at a computer. I get to train kids, adults, everybody. It’s amazing.”