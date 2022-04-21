BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum made it a point to call Wednesday night’s Game 2 win over the Nets a “humongous team effort,” and then rattled off everyone who hit the floor in the victory. Every Celtic that played had their fingerprints on the victory, giving Boston a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard all come up big late in the game, as the Celtics put the finishing touches on their comeback win. But that comeback never would have happened if Boston wasn’t able to stay afloat in the first quarter while Tatum and Brown struggled. Brooklyn took a 17-point lead in the second, but that lead could have easily been closer to 25 had someone not picked up the slack. That someone was Grant Williams.

The third-year forward played strong defense throughout the game, but it was his flurry of threes at the end of the first and start of the second that kept hope alive for Boston. He canned three triples in a one-minute span, and finished with a perfect shooting night. He hit all four of his attempts from the floor and all six of his free throws, joining Don Nelson in the Celtics history books as the only Boston players to hit that many shots without a miss.

Williams finished with 17 points to go with six rebounds and a pair of blocks. One of those blocks came during his three-point streak, rejecting a Bruce Brown attempt at the end of the first.

The 23-year-old provided Boston with some much needed energy — and points — off the bench Wednesday night. In a complete team effort, Williams was a massive part of the mix that led to Boston’s resilient win, another step forward for Boston’s reliable and important role player.