BOSTON (CBS) – General Electric is recalling six models of refrigerators that the company said could pose a fall risk.
The appliances were sold between February 2020 and January 2022 at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and other stores.
GE received 71 reports of the problem, resulting in 37 injuries. Three of those injuries were serious.
The affected models are:
- GFE26JYMKFFS
- GFE26JYMNFFS
- GNE27EYMKFFS
- GNE27EYMNFFS
- GNE27JYMKFFS
- GNE27JYMNFFS
The serial numbers for the affected models begin with one of the following two letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.
The company said the freezer drawer handle might detach and pose a fall risk.
For complete details on the recall, click here.