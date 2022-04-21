Ben Simmons Reportedly Eyeing Nets Debut In Game 4 Vs. Celtics

Grant Williams Didn't Miss In Game 2, And Provided Celtics With Some Much-Needed Energy Off The BenchThe Celtics' comeback win in Game 2 never would have happened if Grant Williams didn't keep the team afloat while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggled early on.

Trevor Story Batting Leadoff With Red Sox For First Time, One Day After Taking Fastball To HeadTrevor Story took a fastball directly to the head on Wednesday night. But it seems like he's no worse for the wear.

Don Orsillo Says His Video Tribute Was Omitted As Red Sox Honored Former Partner Jerry RemyDon Orsillo said he recorded a video tribute to Jerry Remy, but it was not included during a ceremony at Fenway Park.

Marcus Smart's Left Hand Is MagicalMarcus Smart is just dripping swag these days. Whether it's his special DPOY robe or his off-hand working some late game magic for the Boston Celtics, Smart's confidence is at an all-time high.