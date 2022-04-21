BOSTON (CBS) — While the CDC has authorized a second booster for people 50 and older, some members of a CDC advisory panel say people under 50 should wait for the next generation of shots.
The current boosters can help protect people who are older and those with underlying medical conditions from severe COVID, but the shots are less effective at preventing infection from the Omicron variant.
However, newer formulations now being tested will likely provide better protection against Omicron and future variants. Health experts are concerned that the public may be developing “booster fatigue” and losing confidence in the vaccination program which could undermine future efforts to tackle new variants and spikes in cases.