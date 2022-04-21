CHELSEA (CBS) — A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in Chelsea while she was sitting in her car.
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes says the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue.
The victim is a woman in her 60s. She was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where she is expected to survive. A male suspect was seen fleeing the scene towards the MBTA station on Sixth Street.
Investigators say a silver Acura, which may have played a role in the shooting, is in police custody.
The investigation remains ongoing, as police try to retrieve surveillance video from the area.