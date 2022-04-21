DeVante Parker Impressed With Mac Jones' Arm: 'He Was Zipping It'When DeVante Parker was no longer part of the plan for the Dolphins, the veteran wide receiver made it crystal clear where he wanted to end up. Miami granted his wish, and worked out a trade with the New England Patriots to send Parker to Foxboro.

Alex Cora Tests Positive For COVID-19; Will Venable Stepping In As ManagerThe Red Sox have been dealing with COVID-19 cases this week, and it's now hit their manager.

Ben Simmons Reportedly Eyeing Nets Debut In Game 4 Vs. CelticsBen Simmons has yet to play a game for the Brooklyn Nets. That may change Monday night.

Grant Williams Didn't Miss In Game 2, And Provided Celtics With Some Much-Needed Energy Off The BenchThe Celtics' comeback win in Game 2 never would have happened if Grant Williams didn't keep the team afloat while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggled early on.

Trevor Story Batting Leadoff With Red Sox For First Time, One Day After Taking Fastball To HeadTrevor Story took a fastball directly to the head on Wednesday night. But it seems like he's no worse for the wear.