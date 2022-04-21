ABINGTON (CBS) — Abington was originally spelled “Abingdon” with a “D” after the English town. A note in the original petition incorrectly put a “T” and the new spelling stuck. Now, Abington has its English history being preserved in a different way.

Pick a decade and Marcelo Villada likely has a motorcycle of that year in his vintage collection. Up to 33 bikes now, his fascination with British motorcycles revved up when he moved from Argentina to the United States.

“20 years ago I got the chance to own one, and that’s how my collection started,” Villada said.

Owning a bike was the first step. Riding it needed a little more elbow grease.

“I give the money to the guy, the guy gave me the title, the key, and the bike and said, ‘Hey good luck.’ And I said, ‘Okay, what is next?’ I didn’t know how to ride it.”

That first bike was a 4-stroke. Next, a 2-stroke. Today, he’s shifted to a brush stroke.

“It’s got to be music, me, and my painting. That’s it.”

Three years and 300 pieces later, his process is completely polished. Marcelo has a wood shop next to his studio where he creates his custom canvases. Doubling down on his one-of-a-kind approach. He only uses one paint called “One Shot.”

Vintage has become somewhat mainstream in recent years and getting a manufactured sign is quite easy. But Marcelo says his customers are looking for authenticity.

“They don’t want vinyls. They don’t want a computer. They just want to hand paint it, and it comes from a motorcycle enthusiast like I am.”

And with every finished piece, the motorcycle’s story lives on.

“That’s the way that I try to preserve the motorcycle history.”