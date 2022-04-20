Red Sox Celebrate Life And Career Of Jerry Remy At Fenway ParkWednesday night was a special and emotional evening at Fenway Park, as the Red Sox celebrated the life and career of the late Jerry Remy.

Marcus Smart Arrives For Game 2 Vs. Nets In Amazing 'DPOY' RobeMarcus Smart is the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a man who loves a good robe. On Wednesday, ahead of Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, he celebrated both of those things.

Robert Williams Update: Celtics Big Man Now Doing 3-On-3 WorkRobert Williams is now doing 3-on-3 work as he recovers from meniscus surgery, but the Celtics continue to say that they expect the big man to miss the first round of the NBA playoffs.

DeVante Parker Wearing No. 11 Patriots Jersey In New Instagram PostThe Patriots have a new No. 1 receiver. It looks like he'll be wearing the same number as their old one.

Game 4 Return For Ben Simmons Reportedly Realistic, With Outside Chance At Game 3The Brooklyn Nets are potentially close to adding another potential superstar to their mix in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.