BOSTON (CBS) – Although the Justice Department is appealing a ruling that ended masks on public transportation, the MBTA will continue to allow passengers to go mask-free.
On Tuesday, one day after a federal judge struck down the mask mandate, the MBTA tweeted that masks would be optional, with the exception of The Ride.
Effective immediately, wearing a mask on the T is now optional except for on The RIDE. The MBTA continues to follow @CDCgov guidelines in encouraging people to wear face masks on public transit. Please respect your fellow passengers' decisions. Learn more: https://t.co/TYGr0J0aYq
— MBTA (@MBTA) April 19, 2022
Despite news of the appeal – which the Justice Department made after the CDC released a statement Wednesday, saying the masks were necessary to the public health – Joe Pesaturo, MBTA communications director, said that Tuesday's tweet "still stands."
However, in its statement, the CDC said it believed the order was legal and said mask requirements for all indoor public transportation settings, "help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone."
On Wednesday, many MBTA riders still had their masks on, saying they were opting to play it safe.