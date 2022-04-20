BOSTON (CBS) — Injured Celtics center Robert Williams is ramping up his on-court work as he recovers from meniscus surgery in his left knee. The Boston big man is now partaking in a little three-on-three action, head coach Ime Udoka said ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 2 at TD Garden.
"He's getting out there, getting some three-on-three up a little bit," Udoka said of Williams. "He's doing more every day. It's a comfort level thing with him."
Udoka said the team will now see how Williams reacts to the ramped up work and will monitor any swelling he may have in his left knee. The Celtics continue to work under the mindset that Williams will not be returning for their first-round series against the Nets.
“We’re still planning on playing without him, but happy with his progress,” added Udoka.
The Celtics have stuck with the 4-to-6 week timeframe for Williams' return, with the big man undergoing surgery exactly three weeks ago Wednesday. Returning four weeks after surgery would fall on the day of a potential Game 5 in Boston. A potential Game 7 would be four-and-a-half weeks following his surgery.
Daniel Theis has been starting in Williams’ place, and struggled in his 20 minutes during Boston’s Game 1 win over the Nets on Sunday. Theis was just 1-for-6 from the floor and found himself in early foul trouble. Al Horford ended up playing 41 minutes and exploded for 20 points and 15 rebounds.